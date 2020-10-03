Fmr LLC Has $375.36 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.60% of Canadian National Railway worth $375,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 430,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 559,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.