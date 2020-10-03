Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 71,317 Shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Eros International worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EROS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eros International in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eros International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eros International by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eros International by 96.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eros International by 23.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Eros International alerts:

NYSE:EROS opened at $2.45 on Friday. Eros International plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $360.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 262.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.