Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101,590 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.65% of TransDigm Group worth $395,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,779,067,000 after buying an additional 303,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,400 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 863,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,452,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $485.58 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $74,757,076 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.