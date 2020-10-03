Fmr LLC Acquires 179,099 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.60% of Verisign worth $379,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 117.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $202.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,111 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,045. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

