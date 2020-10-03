Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith purchased 214,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,379,518.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of ($0.27) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

