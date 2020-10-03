Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 194,120 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.14% of Citrix Systems worth $391,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after acquiring an additional 438,753 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 814,091 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $134.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.17 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares in the company, valued at $46,261,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

