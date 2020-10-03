Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 15,481 Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in XBiotech by 191.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 45.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

XBIT stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. XBiotech Inc has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,675.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 19,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $386,833.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,833.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,869. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

