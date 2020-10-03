Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,411,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,938,681 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $382,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BP by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in BP by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in BP by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

