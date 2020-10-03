Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,569 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Nautilus worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Nautilus by 9.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nautilus by 59.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 139,529 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 124,621 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $321,660.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 2.32.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.