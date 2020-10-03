AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

ACIU opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $347.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. AC Immune SA has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

