Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Highwoods Properties worth $374,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIW opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.