Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,153,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367,727 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.63% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $383,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,542,000.

SCZ opened at $59.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81.

