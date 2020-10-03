Fmr LLC Grows Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.34% of Tapestry worth $379,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,939 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,834,380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Tapestry by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 826,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

