Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sprout Social by 882.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 678,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 350.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 350,346 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $5,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 304,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 229,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $52,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,737,182 shares of company stock valued at $103,060,660 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

SPT stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.