Fmr LLC Has $398.24 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,406 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ITT worth $398,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ITT by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ITT by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ITT by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 48,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ITT by 828.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 156,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

