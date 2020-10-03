Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Pacific City Financial worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pacific City Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific City Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific City Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE PCB opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Pacific City Financial Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

