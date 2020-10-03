Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EGBN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $896.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

