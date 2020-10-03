WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.32

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and traded as high as $32.75. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 1,103 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.