Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $3.55. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 74,618 shares trading hands.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.96. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.81%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

