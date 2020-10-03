Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.38. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 180,080 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSDT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.22% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.
Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.