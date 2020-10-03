Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,200 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 831,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after acquiring an additional 189,460 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 531,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.76.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

