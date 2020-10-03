Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 749,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,753,832.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,101.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,094 shares of company stock worth $4,327,253. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 113,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 81,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

