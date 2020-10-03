Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 16,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $496,449.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $2,437,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,872 shares of company stock worth $9,398,004. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,344,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veracyte by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after buying an additional 200,699 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,893,000.

VCYT opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

