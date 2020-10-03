InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.39 Million

Equities analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce $85.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.20 million and the highest is $85.50 million. InterDigital Wireless reported sales of $72.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year sales of $353.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $354.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $360.92 million, with estimates ranging from $355.50 million to $363.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

IDCC stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. InterDigital Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

In related news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

