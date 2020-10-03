Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.81 Million

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce sales of $161.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.60 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $171.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $670.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.22 million to $681.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $642.22 million, with estimates ranging from $635.70 million to $648.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOH opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

