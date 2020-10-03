Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 332,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERO. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.27 on Friday. Venus Concept has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $57,045.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,045.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $51,923.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

