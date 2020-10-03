CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.31

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $7.54. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 98,828 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CECE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $264.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jason Dezwirek bought 25,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,490,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,420,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,801.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $259,770. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,389,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 176,168 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 1,833.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 40.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 39.9% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 165,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

