Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,334. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 16.5% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 208,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,865,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 91,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

