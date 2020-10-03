CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $186.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.00 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $237.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $761.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $767.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $827.95 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $833.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,478,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIR opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $562.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.71. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $46.79.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

