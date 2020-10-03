CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.95 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $186.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.00 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $237.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $761.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $767.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $827.95 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $833.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,478,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIR opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $562.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.71. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $46.79.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.32
WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.32
Slate Office REIT Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71
Slate Office REIT Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71
Helius Medical Technologies Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44
Helius Medical Technologies Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44
Tetra Tech, Inc. Short Interest Update
Tetra Tech, Inc. Short Interest Update
Universal Forest Products, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Universal Forest Products, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Veracyte Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Veracyte Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report