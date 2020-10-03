Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Veritex news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veritex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Veritex by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 81.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

