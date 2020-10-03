Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,679,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 257,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.