United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

