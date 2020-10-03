CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Shares of CrowdGather Inc (OTCMKTS:CRWG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 432,465 shares traded.

CrowdGather Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

