Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 28,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 104,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

