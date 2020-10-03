Short Interest in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Rises By 12.6%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VNET. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

VNET opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.