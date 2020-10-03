Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

