Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weight Watchers International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.