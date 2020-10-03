Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weight Watchers International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.
Shares of Weight Watchers International stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.