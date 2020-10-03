Short Interest in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Decreases By 10.3%

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $1,594,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 27.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 866,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Several research firms have commented on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

