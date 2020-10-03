Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Buy

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

MIME opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,668,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,101 shares of company stock worth $10,453,914. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mimecast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mimecast by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

