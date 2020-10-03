Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OEC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

OEC opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 749.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 84,733 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.