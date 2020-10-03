Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LEGRAND S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEGRAND S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LGRDY opened at $16.37 on Thursday. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

