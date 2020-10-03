Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NVZMY opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.61. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $66.75.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $494.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

