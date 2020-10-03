Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NVZMY opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.61. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $66.75.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $494.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: Growth Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mimecast to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mimecast to Buy
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S
Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ryanair
Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ryanair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report