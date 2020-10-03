Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESYJY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Main First Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.47 on Thursday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.