Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $81.59 on Thursday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 11.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Analyst Recommendations for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

