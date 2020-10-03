Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

