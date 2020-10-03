Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aptinyx by 7,228.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $58,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

