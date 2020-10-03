Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aptinyx by 7,228.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $58,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mimecast to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mimecast to Buy
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S
Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ryanair
Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ryanair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report