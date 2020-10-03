Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of Actuant stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Actuant has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 341.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 47.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

