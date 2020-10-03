Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of Actuant stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Actuant has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 341.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 47.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mimecast to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mimecast to Buy
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S
Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ryanair
Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ryanair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report