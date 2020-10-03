Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Buy

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $37.55 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,197 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,800,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,596,000 after purchasing an additional 94,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

