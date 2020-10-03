Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Primerica by 90.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Primerica by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

