QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

QCRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

